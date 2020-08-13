Musgrove (triceps) is expected to play catch over the weekend, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The righty missed a start due to an ankle injury before heading to the IL with inflammation in his right triceps. Musgrove struggled in three starts prior to getting hurt, compiling a 6.75 ERA with 11 walks in 14.2 innings. The Pirates will likely have a better gauge for Musgrove's return after he throws in the coming days.
