Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Facing six-week recovery timeline
Musgrove (pelvis/abdomen) is expected to require about six weeks of "relative rest" before being cleared to resume offseason workouts, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove was diagnosed Saturday with a stress reaction on the front of his pelvic bone and an abdominal wall muscle strain, which prevented him from taking the hill for his normal turn in Sunday's series finale against the Brewers. The injury will keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the season, but the six-week recovery timeline shouldn't impact his availability for the start of spring training. Nick Kingham was added to the Pirates' rotation Sunday in Musgrove's stead and will make one more start before the season draws to a close.
