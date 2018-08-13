Musgrove (4-7) got the loss against the Giants on Sunday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one in the Pirates' 4-3 defeat.

Musgrove ended up with a quality start in this contest but got saddled with the loss thanks to a brilliant effort from counterpart Dereck Rodriguez. He's still been on a nice run since he gave up five earned to the Brewers on July 15, as he hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his four starts since, although he has just a 1-3 record over that time to show for it. He'll head to the mound next against the Cubs at home on Saturday.