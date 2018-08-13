Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Falls to 4-7
Musgrove (4-7) got the loss against the Giants on Sunday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one in the Pirates' 4-3 defeat.
Musgrove ended up with a quality start in this contest but got saddled with the loss thanks to a brilliant effort from counterpart Dereck Rodriguez. He's still been on a nice run since he gave up five earned to the Brewers on July 15, as he hasn't given up more than three earned in any of his four starts since, although he has just a 1-3 record over that time to show for it. He'll head to the mound next against the Cubs at home on Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes tough-luck loss versus Mets•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses quality start in win over Indians•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes tough loss Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Activated ahead of start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Confirmed for Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...