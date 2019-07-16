Musgrove (6-8) took the loss against the Cardinals on Monday, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Pirates fell 7-0.

Musgrove looked like he was on his way to a solid final line, but he gave up a two-run homer to Tyler O'Neill in the fifth inning before walking the next batter and getting the hook. He struggled with his efficiency, as he wound up throwing 104 pitches in his 4.2 frames. Musgrove had been pitching much better lately after struggling for much of May and June, but his numbers overall in 2019 are pedestrian, as he's sporting a 4.31 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP through 104.1 innings. He lines up to take on the Phillies in his next start at home on Sunday.