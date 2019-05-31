Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Falls victim to long ball
Musgrove (3-6) allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks while taking the loss Thursday against the Brewers. He struck out six.
Musgrove fell victim to the long ball in this one, as four of the runs on his ledger came via the home run. He wasn't particularly good aside from the long balls and was perhaps lucky not to concede more. Musgrove has hardly resembled the dependable pitcher he was in the early part of the season, allowing five earned runs or more in four of his last six outings. His once-respectable ERA is up to 4.57 ahead of his next scheduled start against Atlanta.
