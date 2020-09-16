Musgrove (0-5) took the loss Tuesday in Cincinnati after allowing four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The 27-year-old ran into most of his trouble during the first inning as he loaded the bases before recording an out, and the Reds pushed across three runs via a hit by pitch, a sacrifice fly and a single. Musgrove has a 5.74 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB across 26.2 innings and is on track to face the Cardinals on Sunday.