Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Fans seven in win over Cubs
Musgrove (5-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out seven.
It's his fifth straight quality start, although limited run support has saddled Musgrove with a 2-3 record during that stretch despite a 2.12 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. The right-hander will try to keep things rolling Friday in Milwaukee.
