Musgrove (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday without issues, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove suffered a minor shoulder injury (described as "shoulder discomfort") earlier in February. He was delayed to start camp but seems to be recovering fine. He'll throw again on Tuesday. It appears likely that he'll be ready to go by the start of the season, though he did battle shoulder discomfort last year as well, so it's possible that this will be an ongoing issue.