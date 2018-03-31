Musgrove threw six innings in a minor-league game Saturday with no issues, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Musgrove is slightly behind schedule after dealing with a shoulder injury early in camp, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return. The right-hander got up to 92 pitches in Saturday's outing and reported feeling fine afterwards, essentially clearing the way for him to make his 2018 big-league debut. The Pirates haven't confirmed Musgrove's next step, but he's currently lined up to start against the Reds on Thursday.

