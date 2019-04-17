Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Fires seven quality innings
Musgrove allowed two runs on six hits and one walks across seven innings in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Tigers. He had six strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.
The two earned runs are the first earned runs Musgrove has given up this season, though that hardly tarnishes his strong performance Tuesday. The 26-year-old has a dominant 0.81 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings and next lines up to take the mound Monday against the Diamondbacks.
