Musgrove allowed two runs on five hits over six innings Monday, striking out six batters in the loss to Philadelphia. He did not factor in the decision.

The only runs to score on Musgrove came from a two-run shot by Brad Miller in the fourth inning. It was a much better outing for the 26-year-old after he was rocked for six runs in his last start. He'll carry a 4.67 ERA into Saturday's tough outing against the Rockies at Coors Field.