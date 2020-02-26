Pirates' Joe Musgrove: First start goes well
Musgrove hurled two hitless innings in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. He plunked one batter while striking one out, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He threw 18 of 25 pitches for strikes and went to his curveball with increased frequency. Musgrove, who threw his curve at a nine percent clip in 2019, would like to increase his usage by as much as 10 percent. Since his high fastball travels the same trajectory a good portion of the way to the plate, the curve would help to keep hitters off-balance. The righty is set to serve at the top of Pittsburgh's rotation, along with Chris Archer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...