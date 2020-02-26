Musgrove hurled two hitless innings in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. He plunked one batter while striking one out, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He threw 18 of 25 pitches for strikes and went to his curveball with increased frequency. Musgrove, who threw his curve at a nine percent clip in 2019, would like to increase his usage by as much as 10 percent. Since his high fastball travels the same trajectory a good portion of the way to the plate, the curve would help to keep hitters off-balance. The righty is set to serve at the top of Pittsburgh's rotation, along with Chris Archer.