Musgrove allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five across four scoreless innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Musgrove was in control throughout his start, as he allowed only one extra-base hit. He also racked up nine swinging strikes on 64 total pitches. The only downside to the start was that it appears the Pirates will be careful with his workload after missing nearly a month with a triceps injury. In a pair of outings since returning, Musgrove has allowed two earned runs across seven innings while punching out nine and walking none. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Monday at Cincinnati.