Pirates' Joe Musgrove: GM looking for improvement
Speaking on his weekly Sunday radio show, general manager Neal Huntington made no mention of any injury that might be hindering Musgrove's recent performances.
"We haven't made some plays behind him ... he feels like he's ready to get back on track and be Joe Musgrove again his next time out," Huntington said. Musgrove underwent offseason hernia surgery, but got off to a tremendous April start with Pittsburgh. He's surrendered 13 earned runs in 5.2 innings over his last two starts and walked a career-high five batters May 9.
