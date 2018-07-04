Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Heading to disabled list
Musgrove was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right index finger infection.
The move is retroactive to June 30, meaning Musgrove will be eligible to return July 10 against the Nationals if he's healthy. The 25-year-old fired seven scoreless innings during Friday's start against the Padres, and the severity of the infection remains unclear. The Pirates have yet to announce who is replacing Musgrove as Wednesday's starting pitcher.
