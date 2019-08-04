Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Hit hard in loss
Musgrove (8-10) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five through 3.1 innings to take the loss against the Mets on Sunday.
Musgrove allowed two home runs in the first inning and continued to get hit hard as he gave up five more runs in his next 2.1 frames. Musgrove has allowed five or more runs eight times this season and three of those have come in his last five starts. The 26-year-old has a 4.69 ERA with 109 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Musgrove will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
