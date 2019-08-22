Musgrove (8-12) took the loss in Wednesday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Nationals, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out one.

All the damage against Musgrove came in the third inning, and it could have been even worse had Yan Gomes not been caught in a rundown between third base and home. The right-hander will carry a 4.74 ERA and 125:34 K:BB through 142.1 innings into his next start Monday in Philadelphia.