Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Implodes in loss
Musgrove (1-4) lasted only three innings and took the loss against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up eight runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three.
The big righty had nothing working in this one, as his pitches got knocked around the park when he managed to get them across the plate. The five walks were easily a season high -- he had not given up more than two in any of his previous appearances. After beginning the season with five consecutive quality starts, Musgrove has now been shelled in his last two outings to the tune of 13 earned runs in 5.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next scheduled start Tuesday in Arizona.
