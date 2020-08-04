Musgrove (0-3) took the loss Tuesday in Minnesota after allowing five runs on six hits across 3.1 innings. He had two strikeouts and five walks.

The 27-year-old was solid in his first two starts of the season with three runs allowed over 5.2 innings both times out, but he didn't find much success against the Twins. Walks have been a significant issue so far for Musgrove, as he's issued 11 free passes through 14.2 innings, and the five walks Tuesday tied a single-game career high. The right-hander will have a more favorable matchup next time on the mound Sunday versus the Tigers.