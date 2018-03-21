Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lackluster start Tuesday
Musgrove struggled in his Tuesday start, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings.
He's pitched in only two games (6.2 innings) due to a cranky shoulder, and while he's expected to make two more starts before breaking camp, Pittsburgh doesn't need a fifth starter until April 8. "We're looking forward to him making a large number of starts for us this year," general manager Neal Huntington said. "Which start he gets is something we're working through at this point." As a result, it's possible Musgrove starts the season on the disabled list, freeing up a roster spot for another pitcher or bench player.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared for Tuesday start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses 54 pitches in return to action•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Set for spring game Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Throws against minor leaguers Friday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Progressing from injury•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...