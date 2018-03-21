Musgrove struggled in his Tuesday start, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings.

He's pitched in only two games (6.2 innings) due to a cranky shoulder, and while he's expected to make two more starts before breaking camp, Pittsburgh doesn't need a fifth starter until April 8. "We're looking forward to him making a large number of starts for us this year," general manager Neal Huntington said. "Which start he gets is something we're working through at this point." As a result, it's possible Musgrove starts the season on the disabled list, freeing up a roster spot for another pitcher or bench player.