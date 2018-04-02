Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lands on 10-day DL
Musgrove (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to March 30, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It appears Musgrove isn't quite past the shoulder injury that slowed him throughout spring training. This is somewhat surprising, as the 25-year-old was expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Reds after tossing 92 pitches in a minor-league game over the weekend. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Pirates are simply giving him some extra time to recover. Expect an updated timetable for his return to emerge in the coming days. In the meantime, Tyler Glasnow or Steven Brault will now likely step in to start for the Pirates on Thursday. Musgrove won't be eligible to return until April 9, so his Pirates debut will at least have to wait until next week.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start against Reds on Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Feels good after minor-league outing•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Making minor-league start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shooting for Opening Day roster spot•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lackluster start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared for Tuesday start•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.