Musgrove (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to March 30, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It appears Musgrove isn't quite past the shoulder injury that slowed him throughout spring training. This is somewhat surprising, as the 25-year-old was expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Reds after tossing 92 pitches in a minor-league game over the weekend. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Pirates are simply giving him some extra time to recover. Expect an updated timetable for his return to emerge in the coming days. In the meantime, Tyler Glasnow or Steven Brault will now likely step in to start for the Pirates on Thursday. Musgrove won't be eligible to return until April 9, so his Pirates debut will at least have to wait until next week.