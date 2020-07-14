Musgrove struck out seven batters in five innings during Monday's summer camp intra-squad game, allowing a first-inning homer to Josh Bell.

The team's likely Opening Day starter mixed his pitches to keep hitters off-balanced. "One thing that really stood out to me was his ability to use all his pitches," manager Derek Shelton noted. "His feel on his pitches tonight was about as close to being ready for the season, I think, as you can see out of a guy." Musgrove pitched well in his final eight starts of 2019, compiling a 3.74 ERA before going on the IL with an abdominal injury that led to off-season surgery.