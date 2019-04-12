Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Loses on unearned run
Musgrove (1-1) allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking two across 6.1 innings during a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.
Infield defense has been a huge issue for the Pirates early this season, and it came to light again in the seventh. Jung Ho Kang and Erik Gonzalez came together on a popup down the left-field line during the inning, and neither made the catch despite the ball hitting a glove. The Cubs capitalized, scoring two runs in the frame, which were the only two runs of the game. Still, Musgrove has been magnificent, having yet to give up an earned run this year. He is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. His next scheduled start is against the Tigers.
