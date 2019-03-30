Musgrove will lose his scheduled start Sunday against the Reds after Trevor Williams was bumped from Saturday to Sunday due to rain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Rather than pushing all their starters back a day, the Pirates will move Williams and keep the rest of the rotation on schedule. That means Musgrove will be skipped the first time through the rotation. The Pirates are probably happy to have him take things easy after a spring in which he was delayed while recovering from offseason abdominal surgery.