Musgrove (shoulder) pitched poorly Friday but apparently made it through his outing without encountering any additional injury issues, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Musgrove felt a pinching in his right shoulder following his previous outing. The righty surrendered seven earned runs (including two homers) while recording just two outs Friday. The wind was blowing out, however, in a game which featured 11 home runs. "My execution wasn't very good," Musgrove said. "It's good to get stuff like this out of the way in spring. I felt good today, but the execution wasn't there." After throwing 37 pitches against the Blue Jays, he threw an additional pair of simulated innings to get his work in.