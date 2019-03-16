Musgrove allowed two runs on four hits in four innings Friday. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Pirates had previously limited Musgrove to simulated games this spring in an effort to work on his efficiency. The right-hander completed more than seven innings only once in 19 starts last season. He compiled a 3.41 ERA in his first 12 starts before struggling down the stretch with a 5.23 ERA in his final seven appearances. Musgrove, who was hampered by an abdominal injury in the second half of 2018, could outperform his ADP with a full season of health.