Musgrove allowed two runs on four hits in four innings Friday. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Pirates had previously limited Musgrove to simulated games this spring in an effort to work on his efficiency. The right-hander completed more than seven innings only once in 19 starts last season. He compiled a 3.41 ERA in his first 12 starts before struggling down the stretch with a 5.23 ERA in his final seven appearances. Musgrove, who was hampered by an abdominal injury in the second half of 2018, could outperform his ADP with a full season of health.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • usatsi-10380282-chris-taylor-dodgers-2017ws.jpg

    2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...