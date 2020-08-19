Musgrove (triceps) is making good progress and is expected to throw off a mound soon, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Musgrove hasn't pitched in over two weeks, first with a sore ankle and then with triceps inflammation. While the latest reports about his progress are quite positive, it remains unclear exactly when he'll return from the injured list.
