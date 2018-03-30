Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Making minor-league start
Musgrove will throw a minor-league start Saturday, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Musgrove battled a shoulder injury throughout camp, though he made the Pirates' Opening Day roster. He'll throw against minor leaguers on Sunday before making his first major-league start sometime during the Pirates' series against the Reds, which begins on April 5. That would mean Musgrove would miss his first turn in the rotation, but barring setbacks shouldn't need to miss any more than that.
