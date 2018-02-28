Director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said Musgrove (shoulder) is "trending upward" and expected to throw batting practice in the coming days, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

After missing time early in spring training, Musgrove has thrown a pair of bullpen sessions over the last four days. In fact, he stated that he could pitch now if it was the regular season. The righty spent time on the disabled list in 2017 with a shoulder injury, so the Bucs are being extra careful with him. He's expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.