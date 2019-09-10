Pirates' Joe Musgrove: May start Thursday
Musgrove (foot) is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday's game at San Francisco, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Musgrove was scratched from Friday's scheduled start with right foot discomfort, and he'll take at least one additional day before returning to the starting rotation. Dario Agrazal will take the mound Wednesday, while Alex McRae is waiting to serve as a spot starter Thursday should Musgrove be unable to pitch.
