Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Moves to 3-3
Musgrove (3-3) picked up the win against the Padres on Friday, scattering seven hits over seven shutout innings, striking out five and walking two in Pittsburgh's 6-3 victory.
Musgrove had been roughed up in each of his last two outings, but he was able to bounce back with this sterling effort against San Diego. Aside from those two rough starts, Musgrove has been solid in each of his other five outings since making his season debut on May 25, and he now sports a 3.79 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 40.1 innings. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Dodgers on July 4.
