Musgrove allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings Friday. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven St. Louis batters.

The righty, who threw 99 pitches (61 for strikes), was hurt by a pair of leadoff home runs. Interestingly, manager Derek Shelton said during his post-game media conference on AT&T SportsNet that he removed Musgrove because he was tiring, not because of his pitch count.