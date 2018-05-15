Musgrove (shoulder) is scheduled to make one more rehab start Friday, before joining the Pirates' rotation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Berry notes that this would put Musgrove in line for a May 23 debut in Cincinnati, should all go well. The 25-year-old threw 79 pitches (60 for strikes) in his rehab start Saturday, but general manager Neal Huntington wants to see him stretched out to 100 pitches before he makes his first major-league appearance of 2018. Musgrove had 98 strikeouts and only 28 walks across 109.1 innings with the Astros in 2017, and he should immediately become a member of Pittsburgh's starting rotation upon his return.