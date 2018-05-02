Musgrove (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Sunday with Double-A Altoona, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Musgrove got through his first rehab appearance Tuesday without issue, tossing 36 pitches in the game and 15 additional offerings in a bullpen session. He still seems to be a few starts away from a full return to the Pittsburgh rotation, but the progress is encouraging nonetheless.