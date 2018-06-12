Pirates' Joe Musgrove: No-decision despite six strikeouts
Musgrove allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out six through six innings in a no-decision Monday against Arizona.
Musgrove was efficient, as he needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings, but he was let down by his bullpen, which allowed six runs in the final three frames. His off-speed pitches, a changeup and a slider, were brilliant, as they induced 10 swinging strikes on just 29 offerings. When he has those weapons to pair with a 94.6 mph average fastball, Musgrove is extremely tough to hit. He'll take a 2.16 ERA into his second start of the week, a home date Sunday with the Reds.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Could start twice this week•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Start bumped to Monday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes first loss of season•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Stingy in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Brilliant in first start of season•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Penciled in for debut Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart