Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Not close to returning
Musgrove (shoulder) is not close to returning from the disabled list, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Musgrove was dealing with shoulder discomfort for the entirety of spring training. He appeared close to a return near the end of March, having made appearances in the Grapefruit League and in minor-league spring training. He made the Opening Day roster only to be shut down from throwing entirely right before his first start. He remains shut down and will need multiple rehab appearances before he's back with the big-league club. Steven Brault will stay in the rotation while Musgrove is out.
