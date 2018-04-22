Provided he feels fine Monday following Sunday's bullpen session, Musgrove (shoulder) will throw a simulated game during the coming week, general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said he's looking for Musgrove to slot back into the starting rotation when he comes off the disabled list. As a result, it looks as though fantasy owners won't see the right-hander make his 2018 debut for another week at the earliest.