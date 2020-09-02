Musgrove (triceps) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Musgrove has missed nearly a month with triceps inflammation. He threw just two innings in a simulated game late last week, so he's unlikely to go too deep into the game Wednesday. Carson Fulmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
