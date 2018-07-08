Musgrove (finger) is expected come off the disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Musgrove landed on the disabled list in late June with a finger infection, and would miss the spend the minimum 10-days on the shelf if able to return Tuesday. The 25-year-old is coming off one of his best starts of the season as he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Padres on June 29.