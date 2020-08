Musgrove was placed on the 10-day injured list with right triceps inflammation Tuesday.

It was a sore ankle that caused Musgrove to be scratched from his previous start, but he'll now hit the injured list with an entirely different injury. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss, but a triceps issue is presumably a far greater worry for a pitcher than a sore ankle would be. Trevor Williams will take what would have been Musgrove's scheduled start Thursday against Cincinnati.