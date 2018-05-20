Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Penciled in for debut Friday
Musgrove (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to start Friday against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove was knocked around in his most recent rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis, allowing six runs on 10 hits in five innings. However, that was apparently not enough to cause the Pirates to deviate from their plan as Musgrove is still scheduled to make his Pittsburgh debut this week. Nick Kingham was optioned to Indianapolis on Sunday.
