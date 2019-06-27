Musgrove (6-7) picked up the win against the Astros on Thursday, scattering nine hits over six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking none as the Pirates cruised to a 10-0 victory.

It's been an erratic season for the right-hander, but that's now back-to-back solid starts, as Musgrove has given up just one earned run with a 13:0 K:BB over his last 13 innings to bring his ERA down to 4.27. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Cubs in a Tuesday home matchup.