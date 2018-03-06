Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Pitches against hitters Monday
Musgrove (shoulder) faced live hitters for the first time this spring Monday, Jim Colony of 93.7 The Fan reports.
Musgrove has been limited in spring training thus far due to discomfort in his right shoulder, but it seems like he's continuing to make progress in his recovery. The former Astro commented that he didn't throw many breaking balls, focusing more on fastball command during the session. He expects to make a few appearances in minor-league games before making his Pirates spring debut in about a week and a half. Musgrove insists that this will keep him on pace to be 100 percent for the regular season if he's asked to start, but the situation should play itself out over the rest of the month.
