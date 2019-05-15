Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Pitches seven scoreless frames
Musgrove (2-4) tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts to earn a victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old made it through seven innings on just 75 pitches, but in a somewhat surprising move with a three-run lead and an afternoon game Wednesday, manager Clint Hurdle turned to his bullpen for the eighth. Owners still have to love this start after Musgrove yielded 13 earned runs in his previous 5.2 innings. He is now 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to start again at the Padres on Sunday.
