Musgrove threw two perfect relief innings Sunday against the Reds, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Following Saturday's rainout, Musgrove volunteered to have his scheduled Sunday start skipped so that the rest of the rotation could stay on track. "Very rarely do you say a guy got his work in a major-league game when it's 3-0," manager Clint Hurdle said. He hadn't pitched out of the bullpen since the 2017 World Series but threw well Sunday. Musgrove is slated to start Friday at home against the Reds.

