Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Progressing from injury
Musgrove (shoulder), who threw live batting practice Monday, is expected to pitch three innings against minor leaguers Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports.
The righty isn't expected to travel to Detroit for an opening series, two-game set in late March, but he's hoping to pitch during Pittsburgh's first homestand. "I don't think there is anything that will hold me back," Musgrove said. "Unless something pops up in the next couple of weeks, I feel like I'll be ready to break with the team." Depending on his progression over the next couple weeks, it might be wise to temper Musgrove's early-season expectations. At the very least, his health will determine whether Steven Brault or Tyler Glasnow start in the rotation or bullpen.
