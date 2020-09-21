Musgrove tossed six scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 11. He did not factor in the decision.

The outing was by far Musgrove's best of the season. His 11 strikeouts brought his K:BB to 45:15 and the six scoreless frames lowered his ERA to 4.68 on the campaign. He was in line to pick up his first win when he exited with the Pirates leading 1-0, but had to settle for a no-decision after Yadier Molina's homer off Derek Holland gave St. Louis the lead. The 27-year-old will have one more chance to get a victory when he toes the rubber Saturday in Cleveland.