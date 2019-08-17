Musgrove struck out nine while allowing two runs on four hits with no walks across 7.1 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

The 26-year-old left with two runners on base in the seventh with the Pirates clinging to a one-run lead, but Felipe Vazquez allowed more of Musgrove's inherited runners to score, blowing his chance at a victory. While he didn't get the win and allowed two late runs, this was arguably Musgrove's best start of the season, as he struck out a season-high nine batters with no free passes. He's punched out more than five with zero walks in just one other start this season. Musgrove is 8-11 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 137.1 innings this season. He will pitch again Wednesday against the Nationals at home.