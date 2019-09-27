Musgrove (11-12) got the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two as the Pirates won 9-5.

It's been an uneven campaign for Musgrove on the whole, but he's closed it off on a strong note. Coming off this outing, he's now reached the five-inning threshold without allowing more than three earned runs in seven out of his last eight starts dating back to Aug. 10. He'll need to be more consistent going forward to establish himself as a reliable fantasy contributor, but hopefully he can build on the strong finish heading into next season. The right-hander closes the 2019 campaign with a 4.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 157:39 K:BB across 170.1 innings.