Musgrove (abdomen) says he is "on or close to a regular schedule" for spring training, though he's not yet throwing full-intensity bullpen sessions.

"I feel like we're in a good spot," Musgrove said. "It's just going to be a day-by-day thing. I haven't gotten off the mound and really fired balls yet." The righty, who underwent abdominal surgery in October, is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's fourth starter. Musgrove compiled a 3.31 ERA in his first 14 starts (87.1 innings) last season. He slumped to an overall 4.06 ERA over his final five starts, though his performance was likely hampered by injury. The 26-year-old has dealt with constant health concerns, but he's pitched well for extended periods and has the backing of a solid bullpen. As a result, he makes for an interesting end-game pick.